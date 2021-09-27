Bruce, Barkley golf outing contributes to hardwood success

AUBURN | If you walk down the aisle of an airplane sometime soon, don’t be shocked to see Bruce Pearl sitting in coach. It’s his style and a way to save the Auburn athletic department money when he travels, even if it means getting the shorthand of the stick like all of us before.

“I try not to get a middle seat, but every now and then, it happens,” the Auburn coach said.

Speaking with the media before the annual Bruce, Barkley and Basketball Golf Outing at Grand National, Pearl proudly stated that his program has been under budget each year he’s been at Auburn. This event allows the Tigers to do extra things that aren’t budgeted, such as Tip-Off at Toomer’s, foreign trips with players, and taking wives to tournaments during the holidays.