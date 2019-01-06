Brown’s return a big boost for Auburn’s D-line
AUBURN | Derrick Brown is back and that gives Auburn one of the SEC’s best returning defensive lines.
The All-SEC defensive tackle announced Sunday that he would return for his senior season, passing up an opportunity to be a high selection in this spring's NFL Draft.
“The last three years have been amazing," Brown posted. on Instagram. "Auburn has become a second home for me. Nothing compares to Saturday’s in Jordan-Hare. Seeing the fans down Tiger Walk, running out go the tunnel with my teammates and singing the fight song after a big win. This place is truly special.
"After talking with my family and coaches I have decided to return to Auburn for my final season. I want to leave Auburn with my degree and a championship. I can feel the momentum."
Brown had a strong junior season with 48 tackles. He was third on the team with 10.5 tackles-for-loss and second with 4.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had two pass breakups.
He was also a standout off the field, serving on the SEC leadership council, going on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic and participating in numerous local charities. He is one of three finalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award, which will be announced on Feb. 12.
He’s started 26 career games and his return helps mitigate the loss of three-year starting defensive tackle Dontavius Russell to graduation. If Marlon Davidson elects to return for his senior season, the Tigers will return three of four starters on the defensive line including Nick Coe at Buck.
Auburn has developed some depth at the defensive tackle position with juniors Tyrone Truesdell and DaQuan Newkirk and sophomore Coyniss Miller expected to compete for Russell’s vacated starting position along with providing a strong two-deep. Third-year sophomore Alec Jackson and any incoming signees should provide depth.
🤫5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/W0TTdhiY0h— Derrick Brown (@DerrickBrownAU5) January 6, 2019