AUBURN | Derrick Brown is back and that gives Auburn one of the SEC’s best returning defensive lines.

The All-SEC defensive tackle announced Sunday that he would return for his senior season, passing up an opportunity to be a high selection in this spring's NFL Draft.

“The last three years have been amazing," Brown posted. on Instagram. "Auburn has become a second home for me. Nothing compares to Saturday’s in Jordan-Hare. Seeing the fans down Tiger Walk, running out go the tunnel with my teammates and singing the fight song after a big win. This place is truly special.

"After talking with my family and coaches I have decided to return to Auburn for my final season. I want to leave Auburn with my degree and a championship. I can feel the momentum."