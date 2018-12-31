One of the highlights was sophomore defensive end Big Kat Bryant, who returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in Auburn’s record-breaking first half.

There’s clearly some rebuilding to do on the Tigers’ defensive line, but the future was already on display during Friday’s 63-14 win over Purdue in the Music City Bowl.

NASHVILLE | Dontavius Russell and his 50 career starts are headed to the NFL. Auburn must also replace Andrew Williams, who played in 53 games as a backup, and possibly Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson if the two juniors declare for the draft.

“I didn't see it coming,” said Bryant, who started at Buck linebacker in place of an injured Nick Coe. “When I did the spin move, because I thought we were gonna beat the tackle with a spin move, I turned around and the ball was in my hands, and I was like, 'Woah', and I turned around and then I scored there, you feel me?

"My first touchdown of my college football career, hopefully it won't be my last.”

It was defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell, another sophomore, that tipped the pass.

“I told him, I want the game ball, and I want him to sign it, but you know, that didn't happen. So it is what it is,” Bryant joked.

Several other young defensive linemen showed out during the bowl including freshman Buck Richard Jibunor, who was second on the team with five tackles and had a tackle-for-loss, and T.D. Moultry, who had two quarterback hurries.

Underclassmen Coyniss Miller, Daquan Newkirk and Alec Jackson also saw action on Auburn’s defensive line.

“They got some real dogs in there,” said Brown of Auburn’s young defensive linemen. “They didn’t get a chance to play a bunch, but I mean, those are guys that are in there — if I left, then I would have no problem leaving it to those guys, putting it down in their hands.

“At the end of the day, Auburn’s going to be Auburn without Derrick Brown and Dontavius Russell, so those guys are going to learn the culture and they’re going to be dominant.”