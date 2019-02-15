AUBURN | Auburn is down a defensive back coach.

Veteran assistant Greg Brown will join Purdue’s staff as the cornerbacks coach, AuburnSports.com has confirmed.



The 61-year old Brown worked at Auburn the past two seasons after coming from Missouri in 2017. He will replace Derrick Jackson, who left the Boilermakers to become defensive coordinator at Northern Illinois.



Brown is the third Auburn coach to leave following the end of the season. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was replaced by Kenny Dillingham and running backs coach Tim Horton was replaced by Carnell Williams.



Former Auburn secondary Wesley McGriff, who Gus Malzahn holds in high regard, is a leading candidate to replace Brown. McGriff was fired as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss in November.

