PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1CMkM0TENMOTU4Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Brown 'excited' for first SEC start

Henry Patton • AuburnSports
Intern
@Henry_patton23

A lot has changed for Hank Brown in two weeks.

The redshirt freshman has gone from a backup that most in the fanbase didn't know the name of, to now being the starting quarterback at Auburn.

And after a solid first start, Brown's Auburn popularity is through the roof. He's making sure to use his new influence as best as he can.

"Yeah, it's different, for sure," Brown said. "I see it as an opportunity to just show love and be a servant and share my values with other people."

Brown will make his second start inside Jordan-Hare at 2:30 CT against Arkansas.

This one won't be as simple, but Brown is looking forward to the increase in competition.

"They're definitely going to be a better defense than what we faced last week," Brown said. "You know, I'm excited for it. They're a fundamentally sound defense. You kind of know what you're getting. I'm super excited. I think the team's ready, and we're gonna go out and execute."

Auburn QB Hank Brown
Auburn QB Hank Brown (Jake Crandall/USA Today)

With his first start under his belt, Brown is now taking on a new first -- his first SEC start.

It's a challenge that Brown is excited about, but also for him, it's just another game.

"There's a level of intensity that rises just within the team now that it's SEC play," Brown said. "My challenge for the team is that we approach every week as the most important game. That's what I'm going to continue to do."

It wasn't a flawless first start for Brown. Of note, Brown had a few play clock awareness issues and some missed reads.

Now with a start under his belt, Brown has game film of himself and can learn from his mistakes.

"One thing [Kent Austin] always says is that you never want to make the same mistake twice," Brown said. "Being a quarterback and playing in that game and being able to watch that film, obviously helps me learn from what I did wrong in the last game. I'm able to improve it this week in practice and allow that not to happen in the game."

Freeze has believed in Brown for a long time.

Freeze first started recruiting Brown when he was in 10th grade in 2020. It's why he brought Brown, who was committed to Liberty before Freeze left, to Auburn.

He's excited to see what Brown can do in his first SEC start.

"I've always felt like he had this it factor to him as an individual," Freeze said on Monday. "I've always had this kind of sneaking belief that he had something to him and now we're getting ready to find out at what level."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2F1YnVybi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvYnJvd24tZXhjaXRlZC1mb3ItZmlyc3Qtc2VjLXN0YXJ0IiwKICAg IGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAg Y3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsK ICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVs ZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlU YWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBs b2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBh bHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRw czovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5v ZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxu b3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNl YXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZh dWJ1cm4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZicm93bi1leGNpdGVkLWZvci1m aXJzdC1zZWMtc3RhcnQmYzU9MjAyMjczMzA3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=