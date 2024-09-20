A lot has changed for Hank Brown in two weeks.

The redshirt freshman has gone from a backup that most in the fanbase didn't know the name of, to now being the starting quarterback at Auburn.

And after a solid first start, Brown's Auburn popularity is through the roof. He's making sure to use his new influence as best as he can.

"Yeah, it's different, for sure," Brown said. "I see it as an opportunity to just show love and be a servant and share my values with other people."

Brown will make his second start inside Jordan-Hare at 2:30 CT against Arkansas.

This one won't be as simple, but Brown is looking forward to the increase in competition.

"They're definitely going to be a better defense than what we faced last week," Brown said. "You know, I'm excited for it. They're a fundamentally sound defense. You kind of know what you're getting. I'm super excited. I think the team's ready, and we're gonna go out and execute."