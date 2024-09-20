Brown 'excited' for first SEC start
A lot has changed for Hank Brown in two weeks.
The redshirt freshman has gone from a backup that most in the fanbase didn't know the name of, to now being the starting quarterback at Auburn.
And after a solid first start, Brown's Auburn popularity is through the roof. He's making sure to use his new influence as best as he can.
"Yeah, it's different, for sure," Brown said. "I see it as an opportunity to just show love and be a servant and share my values with other people."
Brown will make his second start inside Jordan-Hare at 2:30 CT against Arkansas.
This one won't be as simple, but Brown is looking forward to the increase in competition.
"They're definitely going to be a better defense than what we faced last week," Brown said. "You know, I'm excited for it. They're a fundamentally sound defense. You kind of know what you're getting. I'm super excited. I think the team's ready, and we're gonna go out and execute."
With his first start under his belt, Brown is now taking on a new first -- his first SEC start.
It's a challenge that Brown is excited about, but also for him, it's just another game.
"There's a level of intensity that rises just within the team now that it's SEC play," Brown said. "My challenge for the team is that we approach every week as the most important game. That's what I'm going to continue to do."
It wasn't a flawless first start for Brown. Of note, Brown had a few play clock awareness issues and some missed reads.
Now with a start under his belt, Brown has game film of himself and can learn from his mistakes.
"One thing [Kent Austin] always says is that you never want to make the same mistake twice," Brown said. "Being a quarterback and playing in that game and being able to watch that film, obviously helps me learn from what I did wrong in the last game. I'm able to improve it this week in practice and allow that not to happen in the game."
Freeze has believed in Brown for a long time.
Freeze first started recruiting Brown when he was in 10th grade in 2020. It's why he brought Brown, who was committed to Liberty before Freeze left, to Auburn.
He's excited to see what Brown can do in his first SEC start.
"I've always felt like he had this it factor to him as an individual," Freeze said on Monday. "I've always had this kind of sneaking belief that he had something to him and now we're getting ready to find out at what level."