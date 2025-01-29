Broome, Tigers bully Bayou Bengals

With 13:22 left in the first half, LSU led No. 1 Auburn 14-9. That's when the Tigers got serious.

Auburn went on a 17-2 run capped off by a lob to Dylan Cardwell to make it 26-16, and the Bayou Bengals could only pull within five the rest of the way as Bruce Pearl's team ran off to an 87-74 victory in Baton Rouge.

Much like Saturday's win against Tennessee, Auburn was led by Johni Broome. The senior, making his first start since returning from an ankle injury, posted yet another double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds.