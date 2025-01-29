Broome, Tigers bully Bayou Bengals

With 13:22 left in the first half, LSU led No. 1 Auburn 14-9. That's when the Tigers got serious.
Auburn went on a 17-2 run capped off by a lob to Dylan Cardwell to make it 26-16, and the Bayou Bengals could only pull within five the rest of the way as Bruce Pearl's team ran off to an 87-74 victory in Baton Rouge.
Much like Saturday's win against Tennessee, Auburn was led by Johni Broome. The senior, making his first start since returning from an ankle injury, posted yet another double-double with 26 points and 16 rebounds.
Leading by 12 at halftime, a Denver Jones three-pointer gave Auburn a 15-point lead. After LSU cut it to eight, Miles Kelly hit a layup before Johni Broome made two free throws and a layup to put the margin at 14.
A 5-0 run by LSU cut it to nine before Ja'Heim Hudson hit a three. The Bayou Bengals made it a five-point game with a quick 7-0 run by Sears, causing Bruce Pearl to call a timeout at the 12:59 mark.
Led by Denver Jones (four), the Tigers recorded 15 steals, including 11 in the first half. Miles Kelly finished with 13 points, while Chad Baker-Mazara put up 11 and Tahaad Pettiford 10.
Auburn improved to 19-1 (7-0 SEC) on the season.