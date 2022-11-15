"It felt good to perform tonight," Broome said. "Basically I just wanted to help my team win tonight. I know I had a good matchup tonight. He's pretty talented."

Broome led Auburn with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks as the Tigers routed the Eagles, 89-65, on Tuesday night in Neville Arena.

AUBURN | Bruce Pearl said Winthrop forward Kelton Talford would be a difficult matchup for Johni Broome. The transfer seemed to take those words personally.

It was Broome's first double-double in an Auburn uniform after accomplishing the feat 36 times at Morehead State, including 23 last season, finishing fifth nationally in that category.

The ankle injury that has hindered Broome didn't affect his play as the 6-foot-10 forward started fast, putting up eight points, six rebounds and five blocks in the first 12 minutes as Auburn stormed out to as much as a 10-point lead. For Broome, it was all about helping the team get a victory.

"When you get double-doubles, your team has a good chance of winning," he said.

Auburn's offensive struggles in the first two games were nowhere to be seen against the Eagles as the Tigers shot 46.6 percent from the floor, including 39.1 percent from beyond the three-point line.

Wendell Green finished with 16 points, five assists and four rebounds. Auburn committed just eight turnovers with 17 assists and 53 total rebounds, 25 coming on the offensive glass.

Leading by 13 at halftime, Pearl's team quickly stretched the lead to 30 on a Broome layup with 13:29 left in the game. The advantage would get as high as 34 for the Tigers.

Freshman Chance Westry, who missed the first two games after undergoing knee surgery at the beginning of October, added five points, two assists and a rebound.

The Tigers return to Neville Arena on Friday when they host Texas Southern at 7 p.m. CT.