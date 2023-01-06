Gunner Britton found what he was looking for in Auburn. The offensive tackle transfer from Western Kentucky took an official visit to Auburn during the week and midway through the visit, decided to commit. "I can’t wait," Britton said. "It’s everything I’ve dreamed of having when I was a little kid. You always want to play in the SEC and stuff, and I get an environment like that here. I get a fanbase that’s a little bit different than what I’m used to."

Gunner Britton committed to Auburn on Thursday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Britton spent five years at Western Kentucky, where he saw considerable playing time. In his final season with the Hilltoppers, he was the starting right tackle. Auburn likes him at left tackle, but there's flexibility in moving him around. Britton just wants to contribute wherever the Tigers feel he can impact the game. He met with head coach Hugh Freeze, offensive line coach Jake Thornton and analyst Joe Bernardi during the visit. "They’re all legit," Britton said. "Just knowing all those guys and understanding how they coach and stuff, it was really nice getting in here and seeing them all together, seeing what they’re trying to build at Auburn."