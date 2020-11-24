AuburnSports - Britt ruled out; Bigbsy, Jackson and Hamm still questionable

On Sunday, Malzahn said all three were unable to practice and they were questionable heading into the Iron Bowl.

While Britt is ruled out, Auburn is still awaiting the status of running back Tank Bigsby and starting offensive tackles Brodarious Hamm and Alec Jackson.

Since the Ole Miss game, Britt has been traveling with the team and helping lead warmups and help the team during the game.

K.J. Britt, who suffered a thumb injury against Georgia, has not been cleared by doctors and will be unavailable for the Iron Bowl.

The Tigers will officially be without their team leader in the Iron Bowl, head coach Gus Malzahn said Tuesday.

It was much of the same on Tuesday.

“Tank's still questionable. Obviously, he couldn't return last week,” Malzahn said. “So we'll see how he progresses this week. Hopefully, by the end of the week, we'll have an idea of whether he'll be able to go or not.”

Bigbsy left the Tennessee game after his second carry with a hip injury and returned for one more carry before being ruled out for the remainder of the game.

At left tackle, Jackson left with an injury to his right hand, returning for one play with a club on his hand before exiting the game again.

Hamm left the game with a left leg injury and didn’t return.

Austin Troxell was Jackson’s replacement at left tackle and Brenden Coffey slotted in for Hamm when they went down.

Though, Malzahn did say Tuesday Jalil Irvin was a potential next man up for Auburn.

“Jalil Irvin and then after that, it'd probably be by committee,” Malzahn said on who’s the next man up. “Obviously it's no secret right now that we've been beat up up-front offensively. We'll see if we're able to get our tackles back. I don't know at this point right now. We already lost Brandon Council earlier in the year. So you're exactly right, it's next man up. And just got to step up and get the job done. So that's our mind-set.”



