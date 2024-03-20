Britt planning return
Keenan Britt knows Auburn.
It's where his older brother, K.J., played linebacker.
Now, the 2026 linebacker is on his own journey, but taking a serious look at Auburn early on. He was back on campus Wednesday, his first visit since November.
"I liked it today, I got to watch them work out," Britt said. "I got to talk to the new defensive coordinator and the new position coach that I’d be playing under if I came."
Britt's known edge linebackers coach Josh Aldridge for some time, as he serves as Britt's primary recruiter. Meanwhile, Wednesday was the first time that the four-star got to meet with the new defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin.
"He said I play hard and I got a real good motor," Britt said. "I like their approach that they let me see myself in their defense. Let me see how I get to evaluate myself and what I get to do here. I just really like them here."
Although Auburn didn't practice today, the team did go through a workout. Even watching that, there were some things that Britt was able to take away.
"It shows me how they bond as a team, first off," Britt said. "It shows how much is love at Auburn and I love it, I love the way they work out. I talked to a lot of players before they started working out, we were just in there talking and it was a good vibe here today."
Auburn was Britt's second visit this week, as the 6-foot-2 linebacker visited Georgia Tuesday. He'll visit Louisville Friday and wants to visit Alabama, Tennessee and Arkansas as well.
He plans to return to Auburn March 30 for a spring practice, with the coaching staff playing a huge role in why he's interested in the Tigers.
"Auburn, I just love their coaching staff," Britt said. "How they bring genuine love to the school. Coach Durkin, he just got here, good love. Brought Crime (Wesley McGriff) back, I love Crime. It just stands out a lot."