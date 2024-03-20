"I liked it today, I got to watch them work out," Britt said. "I got to talk to the new defensive coordinator and the new position coach that I’d be playing under if I came."

Now, the 2026 linebacker is on his own journey, but taking a serious look at Auburn early on. He was back on campus Wednesday, his first visit since November.

Britt's known edge linebackers coach Josh Aldridge for some time, as he serves as Britt's primary recruiter. Meanwhile, Wednesday was the first time that the four-star got to meet with the new defensive coordinator, DJ Durkin.

"He said I play hard and I got a real good motor," Britt said. "I like their approach that they let me see myself in their defense. Let me see how I get to evaluate myself and what I get to do here. I just really like them here."

Although Auburn didn't practice today, the team did go through a workout. Even watching that, there were some things that Britt was able to take away.

"It shows me how they bond as a team, first off," Britt said. "It shows how much is love at Auburn and I love it, I love the way they work out. I talked to a lot of players before they started working out, we were just in there talking and it was a good vibe here today."