AuburnSports - Britt out indefinitely

First-team All-SEC linebacker K.J. Britt last weekend suffered a serious injury to his right hand and thumb, which will require surgery, a source told AuburnSports.com. It's currently unclear how long Auburn will be without the junior, though at least one observer believes Britt may be able to return before season's end.

AUBURN | Auburn will be without its top defensive player and key team leader for a while.

Britt, who had 12 tackles against the Bulldogs, was named permanent team captain before the season. He's been credited with 23 tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 2020.

After working as a key backup his first two seasons at Auburn, Britt stepped into the starting lineup as a junior last fall totaling 69 tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss and earning first-team All-SEC honors.

The Oxford, Ala., native has played in 42 career games with 14 starts. He has 119 career tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

No 13 Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.