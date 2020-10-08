AuburnSports - Britt out indefinitely

Britt out indefinitely
AUBURN | Auburn will be without its top defensive player and key team leader for a while.
First-team All-SEC linebacker K.J. Britt last weekend suffered a serious injury to his right hand and thumb, which will require surgery, a source told AuburnSports.com. It's currently unclear how long Auburn will be without the junior, though at least one observer believes Britt may be able to return before season's end.
Britt, who had 12 tackles against the Bulldogs, was named permanent team captain before the season. He's been credited with 23 tackles and one tackle-for-loss in 2020.
After working as a key backup his first two seasons at Auburn, Britt stepped into the starting lineup as a junior last fall totaling 69 tackles and 10 tackles-for-loss and earning first-team All-SEC honors.
The Oxford, Ala., native has played in 42 career games with 14 starts. He has 119 career tackles, 13.0 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.
No 13 Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.