AuburnSports - Britt ‘hungry’ to be back on the field

Britt, however, is ready to fill in anywhere he can to get on the field.

That’s good news for the Bucs’ chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions, but it means fifth round pick K.J. Britt has some work to do when it comes to earning playing time as a rookie.

AUBURN | With starters Devin White and Lavonte David returning along with top backup Kevin Minter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are as deep and talented as just about any team in the NFL at inside linebacker.

“I want to get better any way I can. I want to help the team out. I’m a big team player,” said Britt. “If they need me on special teams, special teams. If they need me on defense, defense. I just want to play football.”

It’s not unusual for rookies to come in determined to do whatever they can to make a 53-man NFL roster. Britt is especially motivated after missing most of his senior season at Auburn after undergoing surgery on his thumb.

“I just want to be on the field. I’m hungry. I’m eager to play,” Britt said. “Not playing this year really had an affect on me mentally as well with the draft, going fifth round. But it doesn’t matter. I want to play football again. It don’t care what I play. It’s a winning team, Super Bowl champions last year and I just want to go play.”

White will be entering his third year in the NFL but David and Minter are both over 30 years old. Taking Britt and Houston linebacker Grant Stuard in the seventh round is Tampa Bay fortifying their roster for the future.

“Same thing we talked about with Grant. Just plays with a lot of passion,” said Bucs GM Jason Licht of Britt. “He’s a big thumper. He’s an alpha. He’s a leader. He’s the man there. Anybody you talk to at Auburn, that’s the first thing they’ll say, ‘He is the man here.’

“Very excited about him as we are about all our picks today. Those two, we’ve been talking about there, their energy, their passion, you guys will find out very quickly once they get there that that’s what they’re all about.”

Britt, who graduated from Auburn in supply chain management last December, will take part in his first NFL rookie minicamp this weekend.

“I’m just excited to be with those guys, learn, soak up, because I know those are great players,” Britt said. “They play hard, play physical and come to work every day. I’m ready to get down there and play with those guys.”