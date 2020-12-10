AuburnSports - Britt announces he's moving on

Linebacker K.J. Britt has officially played his last snap at Auburn, announcing on Thursday he’ll be turning his attention to the upcoming NFL Draft. Britt started the season on several award watch lists and being named a team captain, but injured his hand against Georgia and had to have surgery after the game.



Thank you Auburn, Always WDE! Now Next Chapter pic.twitter.com/enRNoxOm9h — Kj Britt (@K_Britt10) December 11, 2020

Since the injury, Britt has been working his way back but staying connected with the team. Britt has still attended the games and helped the coaches lead them through warmups and lead on the sideline. Britt has consistently been called not just the defensive leader of the team, but the team leader. In his lone season as a starter, Britt had 68 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. His performance earned him a spot on the 2019 first-team All-SEC.

