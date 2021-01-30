AuburnSports - Bridges earns Auburn offer, decision Wednesday

Bridges earns Auburn offer, decision Wednesday
Magee (Miss.) defensive back Cayden Bridges’ recruitment isn’t over.
Far from it, it would appear.
Bridges committed to South Alabama on Jan. 23. He was headed to Mobile to play his college ball.
Then came two SEC offers.
“Auburn offered me on Thursday and then Mississippi State offered me the next day,” Bridges said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was very excited.”
Bridges learned of the Auburn offer in a phone conversation with defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge and defensive coordinator Derek Mason.
“Coach Etheridge told me I had an offer and I was shocked,” Bridges said. “I talked to him and Coach Mason and it felt great. It didn’t register with me at the time. I kept telling myself like 20 times and I still couldn’t believe it. I never would have thought I would’ve gotten that type of offer.”
But he did. And then came Mississippi State.
“They offered Friday,” Bridges said. “I was excited about it, too. An in-state SEC school offering felt great.”
Bridges now must make a decision, and he plans to on Wednesday.
“I’ll announce my decision on Signing Day,” Bridges said.
As a senior, Bridges had 52 tackles, 25 solos, six tackles-for-loss and four interceptions. He also was a standout on offense, catching 44 passes for 606 yards (13.8 avg.) and seven touchdowns.