Jamauri Brice added another offer to his list Monday. This one was special for the 2025 prospect, though. It was from Auburn, where his grandfather, Vic Beasley Sr., played in the 1980s. "I was very excited," Brice said. "It was one of my biggest offers and I was really excited because my granddad played football there for a little bit. He recently passed away — four years ago — and I just know he would have been proud of me receiving that offer."



Jamauri Brice was offered by Auburn Monday. (@BriceJamauri | Twitter)

Brice is already working on plans to visit. He's tentatively planning to attend the Auburn-New Mexico State game Nov. 18, which will be his first game day experience on the Plains. What's he looking forward to the most? "The environment and the atmosphere," Brice said. "I just feel my play style fits there...just a playmaker, really scrappy, quick and can make a lot of plays." Auburn began reaching out with more consistency in the middle of Brice's junior season and the Tigers see the 5-foot-10 junior as a wide receiver. "They watched my film and they saw that I was a pretty good player," Brice said. "They said ‘Yeah we gotta get this kid."