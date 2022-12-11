AUBURN | As it stands 10 days before Signing Day, Brenton Williams is Auburn’s only true edge commitment in the 2023 class.
The Tigers only return one scholarship edge on the roster next season.
It’s safe to say the January enrollee is preparing himself to contribute right away.
“I know they have one returning edge. He said I need to be ready to work,” said Williams following his official visit to Auburn. “That’s exciting. Since I was little I have wanted to play college football as a freshman. I don’t want to redshirt. I want to play. That was just good to hear.”
The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Williams actually committed to Auburn Nov. 28, the same day Hugh Freeze was hired. Freeze had previously offered Williams at Liberty and that relationship was further strengthened this weekend.
“It was reassurance that I made the right decision. I’m really happy with what I have decided,” said Williams. “That first conversation we had, he did tell me it was the right place for me and he was going to honor my commitment, so I was straight.
“(Freeze) is down to earth. Some places you go around the country, they hold themselves above everybody. He values relationships and treats everybody like family.”
Williams plans to sign on Dec. 21 and enroll at AU Jan. 11