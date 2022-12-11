AUBURN | As it stands 10 days before Signing Day, Brenton Williams is Auburn’s only true edge commitment in the 2023 class. The Tigers only return one scholarship edge on the roster next season. It’s safe to say the January enrollee is preparing himself to contribute right away.

Williams is firmly committed to Auburn and plans to enroll in January. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

“I know they have one returning edge. He said I need to be ready to work,” said Williams following his official visit to Auburn. “That’s exciting. Since I was little I have wanted to play college football as a freshman. I don’t want to redshirt. I want to play. That was just good to hear.” The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Williams actually committed to Auburn Nov. 28, the same day Hugh Freeze was hired. Freeze had previously offered Williams at Liberty and that relationship was further strengthened this weekend.