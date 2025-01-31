Breaking out of a mini-slump

AUBURN | In its first five conference games, No. 1 Auburn shot .418 from 3-point range.
In the last two, that average has dipped to .244 including an abysmal 3 of 20 against No. 6 Tennessee last Saturday.
Still, the Tigers beat both the Volunteers and then LSU Wednesday, and will enter this Saturday’s game at No. 23 Ole Miss as the only undefeated team in SEC play.
“We're not tired,” said senior forward Chaney Johnson. “I'd say it's just a slump, man. I trust my guys. I trust Denver Jones, Haad, Miles. I feel like we have, honestly, some of the best shooters in the country, not forgetting Chad as well. We have some of the best shooters in the country.
“Miles and Denver were in the gym earlier today. C-Mo was in the gym as well. Everybody on this team wants to work. Everybody on this team wants to keep on improving. I mean, I trust them. If they're in the gym working, I trust them.”
An even tougher road lies ahead for Auburn, which will play back-to-back road games on just a few days rest for the first time this season.
“This league is such a grind,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl after the LSU win. “Our guys are worn out, they are tired. We traveled here and we will travel back tonight. We’ll practice tomorrow and travel early on Friday to play Ole Miss.”
Miles Kelly, AU’s top 3-point shooter, was just 2 of 7 from beyond the arc at LSU. He knows it’ll be important to get off to a better start against the Rebels.
“For any player, you come out of the gate and hit shots early, you’ve got a quicker step, extra motivation for coming down on the offensive end again,” said Kelly. “It gives you a lot of confidence and it gives a lot of confidence to the rest of your teammates to see something go in the basket.”
Tip-off at the Pavilion is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.