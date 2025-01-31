Breaking out of a mini-slump

AUBURN | In its first five conference games, No. 1 Auburn shot .418 from 3-point range. In the last two, that average has dipped to .244 including an abysmal 3 of 20 against No. 6 Tennessee last Saturday. Still, the Tigers beat both the Volunteers and then LSU Wednesday, and will enter this Saturday’s game at No. 23 Ole Miss as the only undefeated team in SEC play.

Kelly is shooting .425 from 3-point range. (Photo by Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

“We're not tired,” said senior forward Chaney Johnson. “I'd say it's just a slump, man. I trust my guys. I trust Denver Jones, Haad, Miles. I feel like we have, honestly, some of the best shooters in the country, not forgetting Chad as well. We have some of the best shooters in the country. “Miles and Denver were in the gym earlier today. C-Mo was in the gym as well. Everybody on this team wants to work. Everybody on this team wants to keep on improving. I mean, I trust them. If they're in the gym working, I trust them.” An even tougher road lies ahead for Auburn, which will play back-to-back road games on just a few days rest for the first time this season. “This league is such a grind,” said AU coach Bruce Pearl after the LSU win. “Our guys are worn out, they are tired. We traveled here and we will travel back tonight. We’ll practice tomorrow and travel early on Friday to play Ole Miss.”