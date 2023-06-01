Below is a look at how AU could line up next season including the starters and key bench pieces…

The Tigers also received a boost with the return of Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome, who both explored their NBA Draft options.

AUBURN | Auburn’s roster could be set for the 2023-24 season with the addition of two transfers and a junior college signee this spring.

STARTING FIVE

Aden Holloway is Auburn’s fifth-ever McDonald’s All-American and third under Pearl. He’s my pick to start at point guard (1) but will certainly face a challenge. Holloway was really good when he signed with AU and has only gotten better over the past six months. He’s a creative playmaker and good 3-point shooter.

Denver Jones was signed out of the portal to bring AU better 3-point shooting and perimeter defense and should do so as a starter at shooting guard (2). He averaged 20 points and 3.8 rebounds at FIU last season, shooting 35.7 from beyond the arc. He excels at creating his own shot.

Junior college signee Chad Baker-Mazara is my pick to start at wing (3) after he averaged 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, and shot 46.9 percent from 3-point range last season at NW Florida. Like Jones, he brings improved shooting and defense to AU’s backcourt.

Both power forward (4) Jaylin Williams and center (5) Johni Broome return as starters and should give the Tigers one of the SEC’s best frontcourts. They went through the NBA draft process but opted to return. Williams averaged 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds, and was second on the team with 40 made 3-pointers.

Broome led AU in scoring (14.2), rebounding (8.4) and blocked shots (2.4) last season. He also made 6 of his last 16 3-pointers, which should be an even bigger part of his game this season as he evolves into more of a stretch-5.

My five…

1. TFr. Aden Holloway (6-1, 165)

2. Jr. Denver Jones (6-4, 190)

3. Jr. Chad Baker-Mazara (6-7, 190)

4. Gr. Jaylin Williams (6-8, 230)

5. Jr. Johni Broome (6-10, 235)

BIGGEST COMPETITIONS

The closest competitions for those starting spots should come at point guard and wing.

Tre Donaldson was one of AU’s most improved players last season and the team’s best 3-point shooter in the NCAA Tournament. He backed up Wendell Green last season and will compete with Holloway for the starting job this summer and into next fall.

I expect both to play, regardless, and could certainly see Donaldson getting some minutes at the 2.

The most intriguing battle may come at 3 where UAH transfer Chaney Johnson will compete with Baker-Mazara. Johnson has come a long way since signing with UAH out of Alabaster, Ala. He grew four inches and improved every season, becoming the Gulf South Player of the Year last season averaging 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. He shot 37.2 percent on 3-pointers in his career.

Baker-Mazara can also play some 4 freeing up more playing time for both him and Johnson.

Pushing for starting jobs…

1. So. Tre Donaldson (6-2, 190)

3. Jr. Chaney Johnson (6-7, 215)

KEY BENCH PIECES

You could include K.D. Johnson as competing with Jones for the starting 2 but I think he’s better suited to come off the bench and be an energy guy and potential momentum changer if he can become a more consistent 3-point shooter. He averaged 8.9 points and shot .333 from 3-point range last season. He was also second on the team with 36 steals.

I consider Holloway, Donaldson, Jones, K.D. Johnson, Baker-Mazara, Chaney Johnson, Williams and Broome to be AU’s top eight players, but three others should have important roles off the bench and be able to fill in for an injured player or one that’s in foul trouble.

Chris Moore will backup Williams at the 4. He started 16 games at 3 last season so he has positional versatility. Dylan Cardwell returns after playing in 32 games as Broome’s backup and Lior Berman is back after rising from walk-on to averaging 9.4 minutes in 25 games last season. He can play the 2 or 3.

Role players…

2. Sr. K.D. Johnson (6-0, 185)

4. Sr. Chris Moore (6-6, 230)

5. Sr. Dylan Cardwell (6-11, 256)

2. Gr. Lior Berman (6-4, 215)