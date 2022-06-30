Breaking down Auburn's SEC opponents, matchups

Auburn's run to back-to-back SEC regular-season titles now has somewhat of a path after the league announced the Tigers' conference opponents on Wednesday. While the order and times of the game are still to be determined, we know the home schedule highlights matchups against Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama, while a tough road trip to Kentucky awaits Bruce Pearl's team. Here's a quick breakdown of the slate Auburn faces, along with a prediction of records at home and on the road.

Jaylin Williams goes up for a block against Ole Miss. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)

Toughest Home Game Arkansas' program is back to being conference and national title contenders under Eric Musselman, and the Razorbacks could easily be the favorites to win the SEC in 2022-23 despite losing their four top scorers. Look for K.D. Johnson, Wendell Green and those remaining from Auburn's roster last year to have some extra motivation after losing in Fayetteville as the No. 1 team in the nation last season. Toughest Home-and-Home As both teams try to duplicate their title-winning seasons, Pearl and Rick Barnes will meet up twice. The Vols have Santiago Vescovi coming back for yet another season, while incoming freshman, Julian Phillips, has a lot of hype going into his college career. Tennessee got the best of Auburn last year in Knoxville. We will see if Auburn can pull off the sweep. Toughest Road Game It will be 35 years since an Auburn team has walked into Rupp Arena and won a game. That will be a challenging streak to end as Kentucky, per usual, will have a talented team full of five-star recruits ready to get the program back to winning a title. And, let's just say an Auburn starter, unfortunately, gets hurt, and the Tigers do lose. It's not a loss per Kentucky rules. So there's that. Lucky Draw The Tigers avoid another dreaded venue in Gainesville as the Gators, now with former Auburn assistant Todd Golden in charge, come to the Plains for the one matchup this season. Colin Castleton gave the Tigers problems last season and is back for a fifth year.

Zep Jasper talks with Bruce Pearl during a timeout. (Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)