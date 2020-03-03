Breaking down Auburn's QB recruiting since Chad Morris arrived
Chad Morris has been busy searching for future Auburn gunslingers in his short time with Gus Malzahn's program.Granted, it's not just Morris dishing out the offers. Auburn has its area recruiters a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news