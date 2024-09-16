Frazier to have surgery

“So he’ll be out an extended period of time,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It hurts us because he was really playing at a high level for us. That’s disappointing. I hate that for him. Hope he can make it back for some key games down the stretch.”

Senior Brandon Frazier, who has played in 44 career games, injured his foot in Saturday night’s 45-19 win over New Mexico and will have surgery Tuesday to insert a pin.

With Frazier out, Freeze said AU will look to add a bigger body, potentially an offensive lineman, to the tight end room to use in heavy packages.

“We’re going to move someone else in that room for when we really want to go big at tight end,” said Freeze. “We probably need somebody to be able to put on a jersey that resembles some type of tight end.”

Three players were held out of the New Mexico game with injuries including wide receiver Cam Coleman (shoulder), right tackle Izavion ‘Too Tall’ Miller (hip flexor) and cornerback Kayin Lee (calf strain).

“Cam, Too Tall, too early to tell. Hopeful, but too early to tell,” said Freeze. “Kayin, I would expect to play. He probably could have gone, we just chose to hold him out if we could. His was a calf strain. I feel confident he’ll try to go this week.”

The SEC has implemented a new injury reporting procedure for conference games this season. Injury reports from the training staff of both Auburn and Arkansas will be available on the SEC website at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights, and 90 minutes before kickoff.

The availability reports will list players as available, probable, questionable, doubtful or out.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.