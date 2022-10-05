“They got some interior stunts that kind of hinders the run game, but we’re going to start of fast,” said Council, AU’s senior center. “If you start off fast, run the ball on them and keep them out of their third-down packages, really, we could demolish them, I believe personally, up front.”

The Tigers enter the matchup 10th in the SEC averaging 159.4 rushing yards per game. Georgia is second in the SEC holding opponents to 89.2 rushing yards per game.

AUBURN | Rushing for 101 yards at home against LSU has Brandon Council confident Auburn can do even more at No. 2 Georgia this weekend.

Council points to some key injuries to Georgia’s defensive line including All-SEC defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is out for a couple of weeks due to a knee injury.

“Because right now they don’t have that much depth due to injuries in the interior D-line. The guys that do come out, I don’t think they trust them,” said Council. “If we keep them out of third down where they can’t bring packages and have to keep their main guys on the field, we’re just going to run the ball on them all day because they’re going to get tired.”

In the last five games at Georgia, Auburn is averaging 93.8 rushing yards per game and 7.4 point per game. The Tigers last win at Sanford Stadium was 31-30 in 2005.

“It’s very important. We have the chance to go out there and do something that hasn’t been done in a long time, that’s beat Georgia at Georgia,” said Council. “That would be a big thing. Our goal is to go in there like a SWAT team, in and out and quiet the noise and beat their behinds and get out.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.