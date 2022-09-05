Council honored after ‘brutal’ offseason
AUBURN | Saturday was Brandon Council’s 39th college start. Nine months ago, he wasn’t sure if his career just might end with 38.
The Auburn super senior required major surgery on his foot in the offseason a year after coming back from knee surgery.
“It was brutal but, hey, we got through it. It ain’t nothing but a mental game,” said Council.
After repairing a broken bone in the bottom of his foot, Council went through a six-month rehab before returning at the end of summer and in time for the start of fall camp.
He’s taken extra care to make sure he’s stayed healthy over the last five weeks.
“I’m in the training room — first in and last out,” he said. “Had to get back into fighting shape.”
In can be tough staying in shape returning from an injury. So part of the process of Council getting back on the field involved losing about 12 pounds.
The way Council put in the work and got back into playing shape certainly earned the respect of Auburn second-year coach Bryan Harsin.
“He ran his feet, sustained his blocks, played physical,” said Harsin. “I think from what he’s been through, to get back out there and play, it was good to see him get back out there and showcase what he’s capable of doing.
“He hasn’t had it easy from his injuries. He hasn’t had it easy from us. We’ve pushed him hard, whether it’s weight or getting in shape. The guy has been through it.”
Council started at left guard against Mercer and was named AU’s player of the game on the offensive line for his work. According to PFF, he had the offensive line’s top pass blocking grade an 83.3 and third run blocking grade among the starters with a 67.6.
“It meant a lot,” said Council. “I didn't expect it because I don't come in every day trying to do that. I want to do what's best for the team. I'm going to work hard just like the guys around me work hard and whoever gets it each week, good for them, because they deserve it. Me personally, I think the whole O-line deserves it because we played a heck of a game.”
Council, from Matthews, N.C., originally signed with Akron out of Jireh Prep in the 2016 class. He played for the Zips from 2017-19 before grad transferring to AU in 2020.
This is his seventh year of college football.
“I love it with my heart,” said Council of playing football. “All these injuries and stuff some people would probably quit but I just have that undying love for the game and I just never want it to end. Sadly I know it eventually will end one day, but I'm going to push my body until that day comes.”
Auburn (1-0) host San Jose State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.