AUBURN | Saturday was Brandon Council’s 39th college start. Nine months ago, he wasn’t sure if his career just might end with 38. The Auburn super senior required major surgery on his foot in the offseason a year after coming back from knee surgery. “It was brutal but, hey, we got through it. It ain’t nothing but a mental game,” said Council.

Council (71) is back healthy this season (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)

After repairing a broken bone in the bottom of his foot, Council went through a six-month rehab before returning at the end of summer and in time for the start of fall camp. He’s taken extra care to make sure he’s stayed healthy over the last five weeks. “I’m in the training room — first in and last out,” he said. “Had to get back into fighting shape.” In can be tough staying in shape returning from an injury. So part of the process of Council getting back on the field involved losing about 12 pounds. The way Council put in the work and got back into playing shape certainly earned the respect of Auburn second-year coach Bryan Harsin. “He ran his feet, sustained his blocks, played physical,” said Harsin. “I think from what he’s been through, to get back out there and play, it was good to see him get back out there and showcase what he’s capable of doing. “He hasn’t had it easy from his injuries. He hasn’t had it easy from us. We’ve pushed him hard, whether it’s weight or getting in shape. The guy has been through it.”