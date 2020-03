We held a nearly THREE-HOUR show Wednesday night discussing, well, pretty much anything and everything. Mostly checking in with Bunker luminaries such as StretchAUmstrong, Powerman, Alaska Tiger, FlynAUround, Boisgreat, Hornacious, D-Lucky, DocDumpsta, Bob Mapplethorpe and more! Please enjoy.

LINK FOR PODCAST VERSION: http://traffic.libsyn.com/rundown/BRAIN_DRAIN_0325.mp3