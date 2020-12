We had an 8-hour show Saturday, but we can distill everything we learned into ONE CALL! Isn't that amazing. Of course, it was a 32-minute call with one of our most cherished posters: J-Head.

Listen and learn!

PODCAST (with bonus calls from @dxhhhped and @BryanMatthews) available via podcast here: https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/rundown/BD_TAMU.mp3