AuburnSports - Brahms ready to 'fight for Auburn'

All around, it was a game where the Auburn offensive line struggled to do much of anything against the Bulldogs.

Quarterback Bo Nix was sacked three times for just the second time in his career, and was constantly forced to run out of the pocket to escape pressure. While Auburn was forced to abandon the run due to an early deficit, running back Tank Bigbsy also didn’t have many holes to run through when he did carry the ball.

Following the Georgia game, it was clear that the Auburn offensive line needed some major work.

But, center and veteran leader Nick Brahms isn’t going to let one game define their season.

“I think a lot of people who would’ve been in our situation would have folded,” Brahms said. “We’ve got tough guys, we’ve got fighters, man. We’re gonna fight for Auburn, fight for this program, for our coaches and each other. So I think that’s what we’re doing, we’re rallying together. We’re grouping together and we’re looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Up to this point, Auburn has used a rotation of seven different offensive linemen against Kentucky and Georgia. The Tigers have opted to try Keiondre Jones at right guard and move Brandon Council to left guard in place of Tashawn Manning and have swapped Austin Troxell and Alec Jackson around at left tackle during the games.

In order to improve, Brahms feels the offensive line needs to have a determined starting five.

“It probably is a little easier just to settle with five guys with our communication,” Brahms said. “Just kinda knowing what that guy is going to do in a certain situation. Once we get that and we can start rolling with five guys, I feel like that’ll help a lot.”

Communication was another key for Brahms, as he noted that his relationship on the field with Nix can help out both the offensive line and the quarterback moving forward.

During Brahms’ freshmen season, he saw the ups-and-downs that an offensive line can go through in a season.

In Week 2, the Auburn offensive line gave up 11 sacks in a 14-6 loss to Clemson. But by the end of the season, led by guys like Braden Smith and Austin Golson, the line was able to improve and help the team make a late season push for an SEC title.

Brahms is using that experience to help lead the group this year.

“They came together and they did something great that year,” Brahms said. “That was just kinda my message to the guys and the coaches’ message, ‘Hey man, we can learn from this. The season is not over just because we lost one game to Georgia.’ So there’s still plenty to fight for. That’s not even a question, there’s still plenty to fight for. We can still accomplish all of the goals that we want to.”

Now, Brahms and Auburn turn their attention to an Arkansas defense that has been strong thus far and has forced four sacks through the first two games.

“We’re really rallying and we’ll be ready for Arkansas by the end of this week,” Brahms said.



