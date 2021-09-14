Brahms on matchup vs. Penn State: 'It's going to be fun'

Confident words, indeed. The senior, while playing in some unwelcoming places, hasn't seen much success in those games. During Brahms' three years, the only significant road win came at Texas A&M in 2019. A large problem has been the offensive line, sending Bo Nix (and previously, Jarrett Stidham) scrambling for their lives against defenses that pushed around the Tigers' front five.

"This is just another football game," Brahms said Auburn coaches have been preaching this week. "We can't let the external environment control what we do on offense, especially."

AUBURN | Beaver Stadium is going to be loud, possibly louder than many Auburn players have ever heard in an opposing stadium. Nick Brahms, who has experience playing in venues as hostile as Georgia's Sanford Stadium and Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, knows this. However, the Tigers' center doesn't seem too concerned about it.

So why is Brahms so assured that this time is different? What exactly has changed? The center limits it to the improvement in the Tigers' non-verbal communication.

"That's going to be a key to winning this week," Brahms said. "You guys know we're going to have crowd noise in practice and stuff. So we're going to dial that in and make sure that's not a problem for us on Saturday."

That includes Nix and the running backs, who, unlike at home, won't hear changes at the line. Brahms states the importance of letting the backfield know who each lineman is responsible for, even without yelling it in their ear. The responsibility for that falls on the three men inside: Brahms, left guard Brandon Council and right guard Keiondre Jones.

It helps that the five have had the chance to play in two games already and work out some kinks, but Brahms admits this is the first real test for the Tigers, mentioning how big and fast the Nittany Lions are at the first two levels. Nevertheless, he still thinks it comes down to what they did against Akron and Alabama: executing their job.

Attempting to keep everyone on the same page in a game where more than 110,000 fans' goal is to make your life difficult sounds scary, right? Not for Brahms.

"I mean, that's why you come to Auburn, right, is to play in these big games," he said. "It's going to be fun."