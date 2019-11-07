“Yeah, he graded out really good, and I was real pleased,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “You can tell he's farther ahead than he was last year when he played, which has to be expected. But you know, the big thing for me was really the operation. You know, snapping the football and having a clean operation so the quarterback can comfortably run the offense and not have to worry about that. And really, that was accomplished.”

AUBURN | Nick Brahms’ first start in more than a year impressed both his coaches and teammates, and the sophomore is set for more. Perhaps many more.

Brahms started five consecutive games in 2018 but was replaced by senior Kaleb Kim for the final five games. Kim started the first eight games of this season before snapping issues at LSU eventually opened the door for Brahms once again.

“I never really got discouraged,” Brahms said. “I just knew my time was coming. I was one play away. I just tried to be the best player I could be and improve every week. I looked at it that way, a positive way.”

Brahms helped Auburn’s offense gain 507 yards against Ole Miss. The Tigers couldn’t take advantage of all their scoring chances, winning 20-14. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for a career-high 340 yards.

“We did great. We had great quarterback-center exchanges,” Nix said. “We didn’t really have any problems there. He plays a big role in our offense and he does a good job.”

Brahms credited those five starts in 2018 for helping him perform so well in his first start in 2019.

“Some guys would probably be nervous their first game,” Brahms said. “I started a little bit last year, had a little experience under my belt and that helped a lot. It kind of kept the nerves down and all that stuff.”

No. 11 Auburn’s offensive line faces some tough upcoming challenges including No. 6 Georgia Nov. 16 and No. 3 Alabama Nov. 30. Brahms says communication will be key against those two defenses, especially in short-yardage situations.

“That’s on me to get everybody on the same page. We’ve got to keep communicating,” he said.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS.