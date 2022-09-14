That hard work has paid off, with Bragg earning 25 snaps in Auburn's 24-16 victory over San Jose State this past Saturday, recording three tackles (two solo) in a backup role to Hall and Eku Leota. He has three years of experience, breaking out for the Hilltoppers in 2021 with 26 total tackles, three tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

"He's been really good for us," Hall said. "He comes to work every day. He works really hard. He's a good football player."

Marcus Bragg arrived at Auburn with a simple goal: lose weight. Per teammate Derick Hall, it was a personal mission for the Western Kentucky transfer, and accomplishing that goal has helped make him a valuable part of the edge rushing room.

But playing in Conference USA is different from the SEC, and Bragg had to work on his game to prepare for a full season against some of the best offenses in the country. Enter Roc Bellantoni.

"Coach Roc does nothing but help him get better every single day," Hall said. "Obviously, there are things that everybody has to grow in, and he has a place that he needs to grow, and he attacks it every single day."

Bryan Harsin noticed Bragg's worth early on, and his play has helped add depth to a spot where Auburn was lacking heading into this fall.

"Marcus Bragg was a really good addition," the head coach said. "I like his maturity, and he's a guy that's really stepped in there and has brought a lot of value. He'll play for us."

He will play, indeed. The 25 snaps against the Spartans more than doubled the amount (11) he received in the opener against Mercer when he was sharing playing time with Dylan Brooks. In the second quarter, Bragg made his first tackle as a Tiger, stopping SJSU running back Shamar Garrett for a gain of four yards.

Kenyon Sims was on the receiving end of a Bragg tackle in the third quarter. Two plays later, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound rusher got to Chevan Cordeiro on a quarterback keeper, stopping him for just a two-yard gain.

With a matchup against Penn State on Saturday, Hall knows how important it will be for Bragg to be ready for the big time.

"He's been helpful for us, obviously been out there making plays," Hall said. "So we're definitely gonna need him this weekend."