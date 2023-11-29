“I'm not one that grinds them during the bowl. I'm really not. I want them to enjoy the journey and the process,” said Freeze.

The Tigers did just that with a 6-6 regular season and he plans to reward his players for the accomplishment.

Auburn is expected to receive its bowl bid on Sunday afternoon. The Music City Bowl vs. a Big Ten team Dec. 30, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Dec. 27 vs. an ACC team, the Texas Bowl Dec. 27 vs. a Big 12 team and the Liberty Bowl Dec. 29 vs. a Big 12 team are the most likely destinations.

Freeze will have to schedule bowl practices around a hectic schedule with the transfer portal opening Dec. 4 and the early signing period beginning Dec. 20.

“We'll try to get five to six (practices) here, and then usually three more at the (bowl) site,” said Freeze. “Usually around eight practices is what we try to get in and get a lot of good individual work and, obviously, get a game plan together. Excited to get some of those young kids some work."

One of the most important parts of any bowl practice is getting more reps to young players, many that have redshirted this fall. For Freeze, the secondary will be a priority with Auburn facing the possibility of losing all five starters.

Auburn has seven true freshmen defensive backs that could see extended reps in practice and potentially play in the bowl game including Kayin Lee, Tyler Scott, Colton Hood, JC Hart, C.J. Johnson, Terrance Love and Sylvester Smith.

Lee and Love have played in all 12 games this season while the rest of the group has played in four or less games and remain eligible to redshirt.

“We all think they have a chance, and they're gonna have to play next year. We need to see them,” said Freeze.