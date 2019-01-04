“We just know we're gonna go in and grind harder than ever, and really just get it all back and be ready for next year,” Whitlow said. “We're going to come out next year like we came out in this game -- aggressive, playing hard, playing smart, and playing Auburn ball.”

As he prepares to start what will be an important offseason, Whitlow is already thinking about taking that next step as a player and as a team.

AUBURN | JaTarvious Whitlow was one of the breakout stars for Auburn this season. The redshirt freshman led the Tigers in rushing and even showed some big-play ability in the passing game during the Music City Bowl.

Whitlow, who goes by Boobee, scored Auburn’s first three touchdowns in a 63-14 route of Purdue including a 66-yard touchdown pass from Jarrett Stidham on the third play of the game.

“I was just looking at the linebacker. He was just looking at me and giving me a little look, and I'm like, 'You don't even know what you're about to get right now.' So, once I went, he wasn't even coming. That's crib. I wasn't even gonna play with him,” Whitlow said.

Whitlow added touchdown runs of two and one yards out of the Wildcat formation as he totaled 76 all-purpose yards. He finished the season with 787 yards and six touchdowns on 150 carries, 15 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns and even threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to John Samuel Shenker at Georgia.

“I feel really good, but it could have been better. I could have gave more than I gave this year,” Whitlow said.

And that improvement can start outside the weight room or practice fields.

“I think I can build up my IQ, honestly. I feel like I can build up my IQ of the game and like, I really got it in my head that SEC is way faster than high school,” he said. “I just had to adjust because this is my first year playing running back. I'm just going to go in next year and work on a lot of little stuff. Y'all will see next year.”