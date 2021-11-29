Bobo out as O.C.

Mike Bobo has coached his final game at Auburn.

The Tigers' offensive coordinator was dismissed Monday after a difficult end to the 2021 season. Though Auburn's offense was a team strength during the early stages of the season, Bobo's group seemed to lose momentum during the Ole Miss game — scoring just three points after halftime of the Tigers' 31-20 victory.

Auburn scored just three points in a loss at Texas A&M, scored three points after halftime in subsequent losses to Mississippi State and South Carolina. The Tigers scored 10 points in regulation during the Iron Bowl.

In eight SEC games, Auburn averaged 117.9 rushing yards, which ranked 12th in the league. That's AU's worst rushing performance in conference games since 2012.

The Tigers' passing game did improve averaging 248.1 passing yards in eight SEC games, sixth in the conference. AU averaged 212.3 in 10 league games a year ago. It was AU’s most prolific passing offense since 2014.

Bo Nix improved his quarterback rating under Bobo to 130.03 after posting a 123.94 in 2020 and a 125.03 in 2019.