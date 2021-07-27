Bobo decision possibly ‘coming up soon’

AUBURN | Drew Bobo’s final decision may indeed come down to Auburn or Georgia, but the 3-star offensive lineman from Auburn (Ala.) High is not ready to name the two SEC rivals has his finalists. “I’d say it might be, kinda, but I haven’t really narrowed it down completely,” said Bobo.

Bobo could project as an offensive tackle or guard in college. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bobo, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, has offers from the Tigers and Bulldogs along with Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Oregon. “I think I’m planning on making a decision coming up soon,” he said. “I was trying to make one before the season and I still think that’s my goal. But if I somehow just don’t feel like I’m ready to make a decision and need a little bit more time, I’m going to wait a little longer.