Bobo decision possibly ‘coming up soon’
AUBURN | Drew Bobo’s final decision may indeed come down to Auburn or Georgia, but the 3-star offensive lineman from Auburn (Ala.) High is not ready to name the two SEC rivals has his finalists.
“I’d say it might be, kinda, but I haven’t really narrowed it down completely,” said Bobo.
Bobo, 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, has offers from the Tigers and Bulldogs along with Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia and Oregon.
“I think I’m planning on making a decision coming up soon,” he said. “I was trying to make one before the season and I still think that’s my goal. But if I somehow just don’t feel like I’m ready to make a decision and need a little bit more time, I’m going to wait a little longer.
Bobo plans one final visit to Georgia this weekend before practice gets underway next week. He spent Sunday attending Auburn's Big Cat recruiting event.
“It went really well,” Bobo said. “The coaches brought a lot of energy and I just had a great time hanging out with the people that were there, other players.
"I’d say it came off as a successful event. The coaches had energy and were excited about being there for the Big Cat, playing games and being competitive. It just seemed like the coaches and all the players that were there were into it.”
Bobo’s father, Mike Bobo, is Auburn’s current offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He played quarterback at Georgia from 1993-97 and served as an assistant for the Bulldogs from 2001-14.