Peirce’s comeback ‘a great story he’s writing’

AUBURN | It’s hard for any athlete to return from knee surgery. Bobby Peirce had to overcome surgery on both knees. At the same time. Nearly a year and a grueling rehab process later, the fourth-year junior has worked his way into the starting lineup and become one of Auburn’s most important players at the plate and in the outfield. “Really, the hardest time was probably last year right before the surgery when I was just like, ‘Damn, I don’t know if I’m every going to be the same.’ I’m glad to kind of be back to who I am,” said Peirce.

Peirce is hitting .333 with two doubles, three triples, two home runs and 11 RBI this season. (Matthew Shannon/Auburn athletics)

Peirce, a Scottsdale, Ariz., native, signed with Auburn out of South Mountain Community College as one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects, hitting .315 with eight doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 44 RBI as a freshman. It was his last full season of baseball. A thumb injury caused him to miss most of his sophomore year at South Mountain, and knee issues began shortly after arriving at Auburn. He took an injection in both knees to try and play through the pain last year, but it wasn’t enough. He hit just .200 in 15 at-bats. After the season, the decision was made to have surgery. He spent a few weeks on crutches before beginning an extensive rehab process. “They basically cut out a little of both of my patella tendons,” Peirce explained. “Really, it took so long to build back strength and let the tendon grow back. That’s why it took six to eight months. It was a lot of rehab. It was a long process.” That meant missing the entirety of last fall’s practice and most of preseason. “He came in and we met with him in January and couldn’t promise him any at-bats this year,” said hitting coach Gabe Gross. “Basically in a full calendar year, he’d had about 20 at-bats and all those were in preseason January. It was just like, ‘Man, I believe in you but don’t know what to make of you right now because of how long it’s been since you’ve really played.’” Peirce, however, kept a positive attitude and continued to believe in his ability. It was during long sessions in the Josh Donaldson Hitting Lab that he began to start feeling more like himself for the first time in nearly three years. “There’s not anyone on this team that has come in and put the hours in, in that building down there that Bobby has,” said Gross. “He has never wavered in his belief in himself and that his opportunity would come and that he was going to be ready for it.”