AuburnSports - Nix using spring to take 'next step' as leader

So he watches from afar, oftentimes following the NFL draft, assessing whose time has come to be a leader after seniors and NFL talent have departed the program.

The Auburn head coach has hit home many times in the past that, regardless of how much he and his staff work to foster and encourage positive relationships within their team, a player's character, attitude and leadership is often inherent; it can't be taught.

When it comes to his players, Gus Malzahn often likes to sit back and observe.

It should come as no surprise to Auburn fans that their starting quarterback has fashioned himself into a bigger leadership role this offseason, even in the face of all the bizarre circumstances under which Auburn players have had to communicate and work.

"He's taking that next step as a leader. It's getting to be his team," Malzahn said of Bo Nix on Thursday during Auburn's AMBUSH at Home live stream. "I really think that's going to be important. I think we're in good hands with his leadership."

On the AMBUSH program, which was streamed on the Auburn Alumni Association's Facebook page and also featured Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, emceed by Auburn radio voice Andy Burcham, Malzahn said discussions began between players well before COVID-19 canceled practices about who was going to fill the shoes, leadership-wise, of the likes of Derrick Brown, Marlon Davidson, Jeremiah Dinson, Daniel Thomas and others who had been faces of the program for so long.

Without intervening too much, the Auburn coaches saw two unsurprising faces putting in the work to develop relationships with new and existing teammates.

"Before we left (because of COVID-19), it started to come up that Bo and K.J. Britt were really rising to the top," Malzahn said.

Malzahn said it's important that Britt be a clear commander on the defense in 2020. He's already the eldest member of his linebackers corps, which looks to be one of the team's most experienced position groups after it featured all-new starters last season.

"He's a team leader, too," Malzahn said of Britt. "It's getting to be his team, too."

Last season, when Nix became the top freshman passer in program history, Auburn and Malzahn didn't put much pressure on him to do anything outside of becoming comfortable with the offense and growing as a passer and play maker.

Nix found his voice, though, as the season progressed. His receivers and offensive linemen in particular often praised the young QB for speaking up following tough losses, encouraging the offense and apologizing for his mistakes, proclaiming he would be made stronger for them.

"A lot of times, it's always interesting from a coaching standpoint to see — who does the team respond to? Who do they listen to?" Malzahn said. "I think from a coach's standpoint, strategically, we've got to help that, we've got to facilitate that."

Per the Southeastern Conference's ruling last week, green-lighted by a previous NCAA vote, Auburn players can return to campus June 8 for voluntary workouts and athletic activities at the team's practice facilities.

On Thursday, multiple reports surfaced the NCAA is exploring a six-week model for a preseason practice schedule, combining lost spring practice time with the standard time allotted for fall camp. The NCAA is reportedly eyeing a mid-June vote on the proposal.