Nix taking it 'up to that next level'
TAMPA | Prince Tega Wanogho has already seen it. Gus Malzahn just wants to make sure he can take it from the practice fields to gameday.
Both agree that Wednesday’s Outback Bowl is a great opportunity for Bo Nix to take his game to the next level.
“Yes, yes. You can tell, like, from our last game up to now, you can tell he has actually taken it up to that next level. He’s just ready,” Wanogho said. “You can tell his mindset, just the way he plays and handles himself in the locker room, too, you can just tell that man grew up so fast. It’s crazy.”
It’s not like Nix isn’t already playing at a pretty high level, especially for a true freshman. The SEC Freshman of the Year has completed 57.0 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 301 yards and seven touchdowns on 91 carries.
He holds school freshmen records in passing yards, pass attempts, pass completions and touchdown passes.
Nix will be facing a stingy Minnesota defense that allows just 184.9 passing yards per game, which ranks 11th nationally. The Golden Gophers have 14 interceptions, which ranks 16th nationally. Nix hasn't thrown an interception in his last 165 pass attempts, which is a school record.
“Just operating our offense. Playing with confidence and playing within the offense,” said Malzahn of what he wants to see from Nix against the Golden Gophers. “Like I said, he played very good his last game out, and we’ve had plenty of time to game plan. So really expecting to him to be ready to go.”
Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled for noon CT on ESPN.