TAMPA | Prince Tega Wanogho has already seen it. Gus Malzahn just wants to make sure he can take it from the practice fields to gameday.

Both agree that Wednesday’s Outback Bowl is a great opportunity for Bo Nix to take his game to the next level.



“Yes, yes. You can tell, like, from our last game up to now, you can tell he has actually taken it up to that next level. He’s just ready,” Wanogho said. “You can tell his mindset, just the way he plays and handles himself in the locker room, too, you can just tell that man grew up so fast. It’s crazy.”