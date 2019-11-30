Bo Nix is now the most prolific freshman passer in Auburn history in a number of statistical classifications.

The true freshman Nix completed a 5-yard pass to Matthew Hill in the second quarter of Saturday's Iron Bowl matchup between No. 15 Auburn and No. 5 Alabama to push him ahead of White in passing yardage, then completed three consecutive passes of 37, 11 and 14 yards, the last a game-tying touchdown to Sal Cannella. The score moved him above White in passing TDs.

He also broke White's freshman completions record and tied his passing touchdown record (14) last week in a 52-0 win over Samford.

"There will be a lot of emotions for him," White said of Nix on Auburn's pregame radio show. "... (The Iron Bowl) is the biggest game he'll play in during his three, four, whatever years here."

------