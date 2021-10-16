Bo balls out in Arkansas

Two weeks removed from the best road game of his career against LSU, Nix topped it with an even better performance at Arkansas en route to a 38-23 victory.

Bo Nix's poor road performances have been a storyline throughout his career. It was two different quarterbacks. Nix on the road and Nix at home.

"Just as a whole, today was a sharp day for us, I think," Nix said. "Throwing and catching, like I said, it’s a key component to the game, and that’s what the guys did today."

Nix finished the game 21-of-26 with 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

"Like I said, that's our quarterback, and we stand behind him 100% win or lose," Auburn EDGE Derick Hall said. "Interception or no interception. He's our guy and have to keep pushing and keeping him up."

Nix's day started with a big 39-yard touchdown to Ja'Varrius Johnson. Floating the ball up in the air for what felt like five minutes for Johnson to run under and grab it.

To extend the lead in the third quarter, Nix hit Demetris Robertson for a 71-yard touchdown. One of the big, explosive plays that Bryan Harsin has been searching for.

And when Auburn needed to seal the deal. They let Bo be Bo, drawing up an RPO that Nix took for a 23-yard touchdown run.

"Just there in the huddle, Coach Harsin was just telling me to go play and win the game, and that’s what I did," Nix said.

After getting benched against Georgia State, Nix has had two strong performances against LSU and Arkansas and another pretty good performance against Georgia where his final stat-line was hindered by drops from his receivers.

Nix has looked visibly better since that Georgia State game, but he says he hasn't changed anything.

"Nothing really has changed. I’m the same player," Nix said. "I come in just focused every day, ready to have a good day and just compete. I think at the end of the day, competing is just the major — I think that’s the major factor in my game. When I go out there and compete and desire the ball and want the ball at the end of the game like today, that’s when I’m just at my best."