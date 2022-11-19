It’s those four men that are setting Auburn back on course to compete at the highest level. You may not be able to see it now, you may be skeptical, but it’s happening.

And you can thank Dr. Chris Roberts, Rich McGlynn, John Cohen and Cadillac Williams.

I’m here to tell you it’s already started.

AUBURN | Auburn will hire a new coach within the next 10 or so days. Many will call that the start of a new era of Auburn football.

It was Dr. Roberts, who was hired as University president in May, that brought in Cohen as Auburn’s new athletic director. And nearly three weeks into his search for a new football coach, perhaps the most important decision of his AU tenure, Cohen is already showing how things are going to be different under his watch.

Gone is the dysfunction, the insanity, the complete mayhem of so many of the previous searches.

At the same time, Cohen is also making an effort to build relationships with every single coach and student athlete within Auburn’s program. He gets it and it already shows.

It was Dr. Roberts and McGlynn as acting athletic director that laid the foundation for Cohen to step in and hit the ground running.

They made the decision to fire Bryan Harsin and several members of his staff and appoint Williams as interim coach.

Nineteen days later, this football team is better, the recruiting is better and the future undoubtedly looks brighter.

Williams has been a shining beacon since taking over the program. He’s brought the players, the staff and the entire Auburn family together.

His love for Auburn shows every single time he speaks and you better believe that means something.

The support Auburn showed for last Saturday’s Texas A&M game cemented it in history. That was special.

And there’s more special to come this Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium with Senior Day and a sendoff for a group of seniors that have persevered through some tough times including two coaching changes.

Under Roberts, McGlynn, Cohen and Cadillac, Auburn has emerged from a dark period bruised but not broken.

If you didn’t understood what makes Auburn so unique and a program with so much potential, you saw and felt it last Saturday. You’re going to see it again today.

This is the start of a new era at Auburn and never forget that you’re a big part of this too.