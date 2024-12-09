BMatt’s Monday musings

Upon further review, however, the first and most successful conference championship game may be nearing the end of its 32-year run.

I quickly snapped back, ‘No way,’ considering how much money the game brings in for the conference, especially in the era of revenue sharing and NIL.

AUBURN | A few weeks ago, I was making my weekly guest appearances on radio and You Tube shows and one of the hosts asked me if I thought the SEC Championship game needs to end.

The SEC Championship game, which began in 1992, still brings in an impressive $50ish million into the SEC coffers every year, but the new college football playoff could certainly make up for that, especially if it expands to 14 or 16 teams in 2026, which seems inevitable.

An expanded playoff with more guaranteed games for the SEC and Big Ten is coming, especially after the SEC *only* got three teams in this year.

It’s also unclear if the SEC championship game would continue to bring in that much money considering the waning interest in it and title games around the country.

The get-in price for the SEC championship was $90 Saturday, which is less than a third of the cost from a year ago.

The drop-off in interest and attendance was far more noticeable in the other championship games such as the Big 12, which played in a half-empty AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas Saturday for a get-in price of just $8.

The get-in price for the Big Ten championship was $11 while it was $39 to see a fantastic ACC championship game.

Do fans really want to pony up hundreds of dollars for tickets and travel to a conference championship game when a couple of weeks later, they’ll be asked to do the same for at least one and maybe more playoff games?

In this economy? I doubt it.

Clemson’s win over SMU is what ultimately knocked Alabama out of the 12-team playoff and will lead Greg Sankey and the school’s 16 AD’s to seek more guarantees in the future.

Georgia certainly benefitted from winning the SEC Championship, moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 in the rankings with Texas falling just one spot to No. 3, but the Bulldogs may have also lost their starting quarterback to a season-ending injury.

But what if UGA had lost? That would have dropped them to 10-3 and perhaps out of an opportunity to host a first-round game.

There are all sorts of downsides or potential downsides to playing an extra game that’s unneeded, especially when the SEC Championship can be determined in other ways.

Ways that could provide more championships.

That’s right. Before 1992, many of the SEC titles were shared.

Auburn won three consecutive SEC championship under Pat Dye from 1987-89. I remember them well because I was a student. The ’89 championship was shared with Alabama and Tennessee.

That was when the SEC had 10 teams. With 16, the odds of winning a championship are that much longer. Even a division title, which was never much to crow about, is off the table now.

I was not one of the ones worried about the regular season losing its importance with the new 12-team playoff. I think it’s been a great season of college football across the board.

But if you were or still are, this would make the regular season and the race for the SEC title much more entertaining. And it would likely come down to the final weekend every year with a number of possibilities.

Is there really a downside to an opportunity to win more championships? I didn’t look at AU’s 1989 championship any less than the ones won in 1983, 87 or 88.

The SEC Championship game was a trailblazer. It’s had many great moments. Auburn’s won three and lost three.

But in this era of change, its usefulness is diminishing and it’s time to bid it farewell and adieu.

