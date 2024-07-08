AUBURN | The split is finally here, and it’s about daggum time as far as I’m concerned. In a meeting with NCAA President Charles Baker a couple of weeks ago, commissioners from the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC laid the groundwork for a new model that will include self-governance for the Power Four schools. It comes shortly after the NCAA and its membership settled a lawsuit that will cost its members $2.8 billion and herald in many forthcoming changes including a $22 million revenue-sharing model in 2025.

Most of the NCAA's revenue comes from the NCAA Tournament. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

All of the Power Four schools are expected to opt into the revenue sharing. Most of the Group of Five and FCS schools are expected to opt out. Hence the split, which frankly should have come years ago. All the details for the new governance model will be worked out in the coming months but it should include the new rules on revenue, athlete compensation, roster limits, recruiting and more. The future of big-time college football is now in the hands of the commissioners of the Power Four schools. And frankly, I trust them a lot more than a corrupt and feeble NCAA, which has already lost lawsuit after lawsuit and cost member schools billions, with more losses and payouts coming. That brings me to the NCAA basketball tournament, which generates about $1 billion per year. About 60 percent of that is distributed to schools and 40 percent goes to the NCAA. Now, there’s a lot of concern that the Power Four will take control of the tournament and that revenue from the NCAA at some point in the future. I welcome it. I wouldn’t trust the NCAA to run a youth soccer tournament without getting sued (and losing again). The concern, which is just a lot of, 'the sky is falling' rhetoric to me, is that the Power Four will push aside the Group of Five and FCS schools to put more of their teams in the tournaments. The fact is there is already a proposal within the NCAA to expand the tournament to 72 or 76 teams from its current 68. An expanded NCAA Tournament is almost guaranteed. Regardless of what you think of Greg Sankey, Tony Petitti and the other Power Four commissioners, they’re pretty smart. They recognize the magic of March Madness. They understand how a Cinderella run can capture the nation’s imagination and you better believe they’ll understand how much that would mean to CBS or another media partner when it comes to negotiating a contract. The pressure is on the Power Four to generate more revenue and the NCAA Tournament is there for the taking. They should just take it. *** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. *** *** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***

It's good y'all.