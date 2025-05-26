BMatt’s Monday musings

It’s called the College Sports Commission (sounds important) and it will seek to bind Power 4 schools to a set of rules via an agreement document. Schools that don’t sign the document or don’t adhere to the rules could be expelled from their conference.

The leaders of college football have a brand new plan that’s definitely going to end the unregulated era of NIL.

AUBURN | Oh boy, here we go again.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger outlines the plan in his latest dispatch from the volatile world of college athletics.

The commission and this “binding document,” which is still being finalized, will try to limit any extra NIL deals above that approved by the new NIL clearinghouse and prevent schools from using state laws to circumvent the new rules set out by the commission.

Not surprisingly, it’s unclear if this binding document would be enforceable in a court of law (see a long list of L’s by the NCAA) and if all 68 schools in the Power 4 are willing to sign it.

There’s also a very big blind spot when it comes to the commission and its binding document.

The players, once again, weren’t a part of the negotiations and won’t be a part of any agreement.

Yes, they’ll be getting revenue sharing beginning July 1 if the House settlement is finally approved. But that’s going to mean a pay cut for many of the top earners.

Does the commission really think the players and their representatives are going to agree to this? If a state law allows athletes to receive money above and beyond whatever the NIL clearinghouse approves, are they just supposed to say, ‘No thanks.’

No chance.

Does anyone think this commission will be able to limit transfers?

Again, no chance.

The only way for the leaders of college football to effect real change is to sit down with the players and negotiate.

A commission, binding agreement, presidential committee, executive order, Ted Cruz, Nick Saban or some Texas billionaire isn’t going to save college athletics. That’s assuming it does need changing.

The players have to be involved in this process. The sooner that’s done, the better.

***

There is a change to next year’s college football playoffs that I can get completely behind.

Playoff executives approved straight seeding for the 12-team 2025 CFP. They were able to push through the changes with a simple compromise, allowing the conference champions to receive $8 million even if they’re not seeded in the top four.

Applying the new rules to last year’s playoffs would have likely created a more competitive first round with Boise State playing at Indiana, SMU playing at Tennessee, Arizona State playing at Ohio State and Clemson playing at Notre Dame.

Potential quarterfinal matchups could have included Indiana vs. Oregon, Tennessee vs. Georgia, Ohio State vs. Texas and Notre Dame vs. Penn State. Two of those games were in last year’s semifinals.

While it won’t matter for 2026 and beyond, which is still looking like a 16-team field with four automatic bids apiece for the SEC and Big Ten, a more competitive playoff with straight seeding this year should ensure it’s here to stay for the future.

It’s also important to bring some normalcy to college football. With so many changes happening throughout the structure of the sport, having a set and repeatable CFP would be a bonus for fans, who just want to see the best teams playing each other at the end of the year.

