BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | After two years of a haphazard approach to the transfer portal, Auburn is focused, aggressive and ticking off its top needs one by one.
It’s a breath of fresh air.
Within a week, the Tigers have already filled their two biggest needs with two of the top players available in quarterback Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin from Virginia Tech.
They also filled an important need at running back signing Durell Robinson from UConn and upgraded special teams with Oklahoma State punter Hudson Kaak.
Auburn’s not close to being through yet. There are important needs on the defensive line, pass rusher, secondary, tight end and wide receiver to be filled. AU also needs to sign a couple of more quarterbacks and offensive linemen.
They’ve already hosted many top targets at those positions for visits, which is a great sign that more additions are coming soon.
Much of the credit should go to Will Redmond, who was hired 11 months ago to shore up AU’s efforts in the transfer portal, which he’s done quite efficiently.
Arnold and Chaplin are foundational pieces for an offense that has to take several steps forward for the Tigers to compete in the top half of the SEC.
Arnold has the potential to be the best quarterback AU’s had since Bo Nix and Chaplin the best left tackle since at least Shon Coleman nearly a decade ago.
This spring will mark five years since AU has had an offensive lineman drafted. That can’t continue if Auburn is going to be successful.
Hugh Freeze and his staff needed to attack this year’s portal with a sense of urgency. As if their careers at Auburn depended on it. Because it does.
Entering his third season and with four consecutive losing seasons hanging over the program, there’s no more room for error. There has to be results.
It appears Freeze understands this and is taking the right steps to build a more competitive roster. There are certainly other steps this program needs to take on and off the field over the next eight months, but this past week and the next few are about building a better roster via the portal.
So far, so very good.
