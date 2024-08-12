It’s also important that one side doesn’t get completely dominated unless it’s the one’s going against the two’s. In that case, it better be lopsided.

And one of my truths is if the offense is ahead of the defense in the first preseason scrimmage, I’m going to be covering a bad football team.

AUBURN | I’ve picked up a few things here and there covering Auburn football for the past 25 years.

Now, I can’t fully attest to the accuracy of my truths but I’m living my life with no regrets.

So I felt pretty good about the Tigers being an improved team as I walked out of Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday.

The defense was at an advantage with the officials calling plays dead on first contact with no tackling to the ground until the last few drives.

D.J. Durkin also had his guys shifting and pressuring and not just playing base defense, which is not always the case in early scrimmages.

The first-team defense was especially good stopping the first-team offense on its first four possessions before Payton Thorne finally broke through with a touchdown pass to freshman Malcolm Simmons.

And it was those freshmen receivers that took over the second half of the scrimmage as Perry Thompson, Bryce Cain and Simmons all continued making big plays, mainly with the second-team offense.

They’ve been the story of fall camp and it showed Saturday with the exception of Cam Coleman, who has been THE STORY since enrolling in January.

The fourth of the true freshmen wideouts, or more accurately the first, was surprisingly not a part of the big plays during the scrimmage. Working with the starters, he was targeted a couple times on passes out of bounds.

And that brings me to the biggest issue with Auburn’s first-team offense last season, which unfortunately showed up during the scrimmage — the lack of big plays.

Do I expect that to change this season?

Yes. Absolutely.

I’ve seen and heard enough to expect Coleman and an improved wide receiver room to provide a vertical threat in the passing game, which should open up a lot of things on offense including the running game.

There just wasn't enough of it from the first-team Saturday.

So it’s a good sign that the defense was ahead but as we move forward into the second and third scrimmages over the next couple of weeks, quarterback Payton Thorne needs to get those eyes downfield and get the ball in the hands of AU’s playmakers.

I know there’s a lot of skepticism about Thorne’s ability to do just that, but I think he can and will.

I’m sure we're all just ready to see more of it.

