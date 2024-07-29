AUBURN | Big Cat is back and it’s bigger than ever. Auburn concluded its most successful Big Cat this weekend with five commitments Saturday, another Sunday and several more expected within the next week or so. Auburn’s premier recruiting event had slipped to its lowest point under the previous coach but Hugh Freeze has brought it back with a roar.

All eyes were on Big Cat this weekend. (Auburn athletics)

It's never been better. The Tigers came out of the weekend with the nation's No. 1 2026 class after adding three highly-rated in-state commitment from rising juniors. AU added the nation's No. 4 cornerback, Blake Woodby, and flipped Alabama defensive tackle commitment Antonio Coleman for a second time Saturday. The nation's No. 2 punter, John McGuire, joined the class Sunday. There are no guarantees in recruiting, but if things break Auburn's way over the next week to 10 days, the 2025 class could be sitting squarely in the top 5. Auburn's 12th right now with 19 commitments. So it would take some big-time commitments to shoot up that far in the rankings. I'm here to tell you it can happen. AU hasn't had a top 5 class since 2010 and hasn't had back-to-back top 10 classes since 2016. If it happens in 2025, and I think it will, we'll look back on Big Cat as the pivotal moment. AU had a good class going into the weekend, and may finish with a great one coming out. And all it took was hiring a coach, who hired a staff, that all made recruiting a priority. Gene Chizik, Trooper Taylor and Curtis Luper and that 2009 staff were trailblazers in recruiting. They had a vision and were so good at their job that the NCAA had to create new rules just to slow them down. But Big Cat persisted. And 15 years later it's reached new heights.

It's good y'all.