AUBURN | One of the most important factors for Auburn recruiting has always been getting the prospects on campus. Auburn as a University and athletic department sells itself. That’s been the case for as long as I can remember. Some coaches have been good at that, others average. The previous guy was flat-out awful.

Freeze is reeling in the talent for Auburn football. (Auburn athletics)

But times, they are a-changin'. Hugh Freeze and his staff excel at it. It's a 10 out of 10, and that's no exaggeration. It seems like everywhere I've turned over the last two weeks, there's been a four- or five-star just hanging out. This Sunday is another prime example. Blake Woodby, the nation's No. 4 cornerback, was in Auburn for an unofficial visit just a week after his official. Woodby is from Baltimore, Md., nearly 700 miles away. Thursday, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect, quarterback Julian Lewis, was in Auburn for a camp. He'll be back for an official visit next weekend. Last weekend, AU hosted a five-star, three more top 100 players and three four-stars for official visits. This weekend included the nation's No. 1 strongside defensive end, one more top 100 player and five more four-stars. This is the new normal under Freeze. And it's an eye-opener just watching him work a camp. One minute, Freeze is hosting a group of highly-rated prospects on his porch overlooking the practice fields and the next he's chatting up some parents in the indoor practice facility. He's like the Energizer bunny. Freeze doesn't just own the room. He owns the entire Woltosz football complex. And it's not just his presence, it's his determination and positive attitude and how it trickles down to everyone on his staff. Travis Smith Jr., a four-star wide receiver from Westlake in Atlanta, Ga., summed it up quite well following his official visit this weekend. "Sometimes you get a good vibe and sometimes you don't. This one was great," he said. Yeah, there's plenty of great vibes around the Auburn football program right now, especially when it comes to recruiting. Heck, the entire athletic department has been vibing pretty good over the last couple of weeks with a men's golf national championship followed by a men's track runner-up finish at the outdoor championships. Carry on those good, good, good vibes through Big Cat, the season and Signing Day, and next offseason will be filled with even more top 100 visitors and a lot of chatter about competing for championships once again.