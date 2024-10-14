BMatt’s Monday musings

in other news
AUBURN | There are parallels that can be drawn from Billy Napier’s second season at Florida last year and Hugh Freeze’s second season at Auburn this fall.
But there are also signs that the Tigers’ recruiting class won’t suffer the same fate, which saw the Gators’ top 3 class fall to No. 15 nationally and Napier enter 2024 on the hottest of hot seats.
Florida managed to secure a commitment from just one player during the season last fall in Rivals100 defensive tackle LJ McCray, who nearly joined two of their other elite prospects in flipping to Auburn.
Auburn’s class is on a completely different trajectory.
The Tigers have added three big-time commitments since the start of the season and all three have been flips from Power 4 schools in Rivals100 linebacker Elijah Melendez from Miami, Rivals100 quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame and 4-star wide receiver Samuel Turner from Georgia Tech.
And Auburn remains in the hunt for several more high-profile prospects, some of which are potential flips.
The Tigers recruiting class is still cruising along at warp speed while UF’s class was already at a standstill this time a year ago.
But Auburn’s not out of the danger zone just yet.
Florida lost eight of its commitments from Nov. 11 through Signing Day on Dec. 20.
It was a star-studded group that included Rivals100 outside linebacker Jamonta Waller and Rivals100 strongside defensive end Amaris Williams to Auburn, 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime and Rivals100 cornerback Wardell Mack to Texas, Rivals100 strongside defensive end Kendall Jackson and 4-star wide receiver Izaiah Williams to Texas A&M, 4-star defensive tackle Nasir Johnson to Georgia and Rivals100 outside linebacker Adarius Hayes to Miami.
This year’s signing date is set for Dec. 4 and that’s still the case without a National Letter of Intent (NLI), which will be replaced by a new financial aid agreement.
So Auburn has to hang on for a little more than seven more weeks to potentially sign its highest-rated class in the Rivals era.
What needs to happen over those 51 days?
Well, it would certainly help if the 2-4 Tigers were able to turn things around on the field starting this Saturday at No. 19 Missouri. That would alleviate a lot of outside recruiting pressure.
If AU finishes with a fourth consecutive losing season, you better believe other top programs will be hammering AU’s commitments to get them on campus for visits.
But the biggest difference I think Freeze and his staff have over the group from UF is their ability to build strong personal relationships with their recruits.
That’s why I think AU could continue to struggle on the field and still bring in a top five or better class.
Now, they’re going to need to recruit their current commitments as hard as they did before they joined the class and keep selling a positive future for this program under Freeze.
That’s certainly happening right now with the social media team pointing out AU leads the nation with defensive snaps played by true freshmen and leads the SEC with true freshman snaps on offense and defense combined.
That’s a positive sign for the future and a good example of what AU’s coaching staff needs to be spotlighting over these next seven weeks.
Sure, I’m a little skeptical Auburn can sign a top 5 or better class while playing this poorly on the field. But I’m not ruling it out and I’m not betting against this staff to get it done.
