BMatt’s Monday musings

AUBURN | Auburn is 16 days away from pulling off one of the more remarkable recruiting classes I’ve ever witnessed. It’s not just that this could be the highest-rated AU class in the Rivals era. It’s coming amidst what could be a fourth consecutive losing season. That Hugh Freeze and his staff could pull this off, and they haven’t reached the finish line yet, would be a staggering accomplishment.

Freeze is close to signing one of Auburn's best-ever recruiting classes. (Photo by Auburn athletics)

The biggest detriment to Auburn becoming an annual championship contender and being able to compete regularly with its biggest rivals has been recruiting. Gus Malzahn had his moments, for sure, but his inconsistency and 8-17 record against Alabama, Georgia and LSU can be directly attributed to average recruiting, especially when compared to the SEC and those rivals. And that recruiting got demonstrably worse in two years under Bryan Harsin. While Freeze, hasn’t been able to turn AU’s misfortunes around on the football field just yet, he’s recruiting at a level usually reserved for the nation’s top programs. Auburn is currently third nationally and second in the SEC in the Rivals team recruiting rankings, trailing only Ohio State and Georgia. The best this program has ever finished in the nearly quarter-century of Rivals’ rankings was fourth in 2010, which included Cam Newton and led to a national championship. Auburn is still a ways aways from reaching those heights, but stacking a top 5 class on top of last year’s No. 8 class is a big step in building this program back into national relevance. One of the most amazing parts of this class is that it’s continued to grow and get better even as the Tigers have struggled on the field. Just in the last two months, AU has flipped Rivals100 defensive end Nathaniel Marshall from Michigan, Rivals100 linebacker Elijah Melendez from Miami, Rivals100 quarterback Deuce Knight from Notre Dame and 4-star wide receiver Samuel Turner from Georgia Tech. And when they lost 3-star cornerback Dante Core, who flipped to Ole Miss Nov. 11, they flipped 4-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux from USC three days later and moved up in the rankings. Simply amazing, and they may not be done adding highly-rated players to this class. Yes, Freeze and his staff will ultimately be judged by their on-the-field record, and that’ll need to take a big step forward next year. But this class and what this staff can get done in the portal in the weeks afterwards, could put the Tigers in position to compete at the top of the SEC next fall. They’ve just got to fight like heck for the next 16 days. *** Monday musings is brought to you by Uncle Keith's Red Sauce. I was a customer before bringing them on as a sponsor and I was hooked after the very first taste. It's available in original and hot and can be found in Publix throughout the state of Alabama along with select Piggly Wiggly's, Renfroe's, the Kroger's in Auburn/Opelika and on-line. Uncle Keith's Red Sauce was born right here in the state of Alabama. *** *** GET 15% OFF YOUR ON-LINE ORDER WITH THE DISCOUNT CODE: BMATT15 ***

It's good y'all.