For the previous 17 years, which not coincidentally coincides with Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama, the Tide signed 86 of the state’s top 10 prospects and Auburn 48.

It makes a big difference, especially in a state like Alabama, which has two powerhouse schools and two fan bases that live and breath college football 365 days a year.

That’s a significant difference, and the margins were often larger in the years that Alabama put out the most talent.

In the 2008 and 09 classes that produced standouts such as Julio Jones, Mark Barron, Dre Kirkpatrick and AJ McCarron, the Tide signed 15 of the top 10 players in the state while Auburn signed none.

Zero.

The Tigers signed four from the top 10 in 2014 including Tre Williams and Stephen Roberts, but UA landed six including Marlon Humphrey, Rashaan Evans and Bo Scarbrough.

In the three classes from 2020-22, which included the end of the Gus Malzahn era and the ill-fated two years under Bryan Harsin, AU signed four in-state players from the top 10 and UA 17.

There are numerous reasons Saban won so many SEC and national championships at Alabama, but the No. 1 reason was recruiting and that always started by dominating the state of Alabama.

That’s taken an 180-degree turn under Hugh Freeze, and it’s about friggin’ time.

Last season was a strong one for in-state talent and AU took four of them including three of the top five in Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Demarcus Riddick.

UA took five but the message was sent.

With the addition of four-star edge Jared Smith Saturday, AU already has commitments from five of the top 10 in the 2025 in-state class. Alabama has just two, the same number as Ohio State, and Texas has one.

And it wouldn’t be surprising if AU ended up with six or seven of the top 10 before all is said and done.

Auburn hasn’t signed more than five in the entire Rivals era.

It could be an even bigger haul in the 2026 class. Only four of the current top 10 is committed and three of them chose the Tigers during Big Cat.

The Tigers could snag a fourth commitment from that class in the coming weeks.

Does this mean Auburn is about to make an unprecedented run of championships?

I doubt it.

But if you can beat the team that's dominated college football for the better part of two decades in its own backyard, it's a good sign that you can win those same battles across the Southeast and across the country.

Auburn is proving that true right now with the nation's No. 5 class.

And once you secure that talent and rub a little seasoning on it in the form of SEC experience, the wins and eventually the championships will come.