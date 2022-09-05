All that said, I’m perfectly OK with Bryan Harsin and Eric Kiesau rotating quarterbacks for now.

And I don’t really care what Steve Spurrier did back in the 1990’s or whatever example you offer up of it being successful that one time.

AUBURN | I wholeheartedly subscribe to the theory that if you have two or more quarterbacks, you don’t have one.

First of all, I don’t consider Auburn a championship contender this season. I know, surprise. So whatever it takes to get through the first part of this fall works for me.

And here’s the thing. Robby Ashford was better than T.J. Finley Saturday night, but it was Finley that was consistently better than Ashford during preseason drills.

What if Finley is the more productive quarterback against San Jose State?

The answer is pretty simple. You keep playing both and make defenses prepare for both, until or unless there’s clear separation between the two.

It’s not a perfect situation but I think it’s the best for Auburn right now.

***

One quick note to the Auburn athletic administration: When you organize a White Out, the team those fans are supporting should also wear white jerseys. It’s really that simple. It also works for other colors like blue and dare I say, orange.

***

So a 12-team college football playoff has basically been signed and sealed and will be delivered in 2024, 25 or 26.

I’m All In on playoff expansion.

I especially like the proposal of having the first round games on college campuses. Unlike a lot of the semifinals, I think the 5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10 and 8 vs. 9 games will be much more competitive and the atmospheres should be fantastic.

Of course, it will bring the sport a boatload of additional money too.

Will we get the same close games in the quarterfinals or semifinals? I doubt it, but the odds certainly favor some upsets in the quarters.

There’s no way to bring parity to college football by adjusting the playoff schedule. The rosters on a handful of teams are stacked with talent and it’s nearly impossible to win a national championship unless you’re one of those teams that sign top five classes every year.

The only way to bring parity and more excitement to college football is to adopt a more NFL approach to rosters. Professional teams carry just 53 players on their roster with 16 allowed on their practice squads.

That’s 69 total. College football allows for 85 scholarship players. Coaches would cry to the high heavens if there was a proposal to reduce scholarships to 75 but it would be best for college football in the long run.

***

In today’s musical journey, we go back 46 years to the reunion of one of the 20th century’s greatest entertainment duos after a 20-year estrangement. On Sept. 6, 1976, Frank Sinatra secretly arranged for Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis to meet on stage during Lewis’ Labor Day Telethon for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Sinatra hid Martin in Ed MacMahon’s room and swore the staff to secrecy before bringing him on the stage. Sinatra says, ‘I think it’s about that time, don’t you?’ Martin & Lewis then broke into their old routine with Martin as the straight man and Lewis the goofball. Sinatra and Martin later sung I Can’t Give You Anything But Love. That year’s telethon raised a then-record $21.7 million. Martin & Lewis worked together several more times before Martin passed away in 1995. Lewis published his memoir, Dean & Me: A Love Story, in 2005.

Martin and Lewis met each other in 1944 at the Glass Hut Club in New York City where both were performing. They quickly became a team with Lewis often interrupting and heckling Martin when he tried to sing. Their careers took off with shows at the 500 Club in Atlantic City and Copacabana in New York. They had a radio show that ran from 1948-53 and then began appearing together on T.V. and films. By 1951, they were the highest-paid act in show business making more than $1 million per year. Martin began to tire of always being the straight man to Lewis and it caused friction between the two and eventually a breakup in 1956. Lewis, who passed away in 2017, was known as the King of Comedy. He appeared in 60 films and directed 13 more. His Labor Day Telethon raised $2.45 billion through 2009. Martin, nicknamed the King of Cool, helped form the Rat Pack with Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. Martin appeared in over 60 films and a number of T.V. shows including hosting the Dean Martin Show from 1965-74. He produced 33 studio albums, had a number of hit singles including two No. 1’s: Memories Are Made of This and That’s Amore. He received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.